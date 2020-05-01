RALEIGH — Results from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s annual deer harvest summary indicate hunters across the state reported harvesting 161,940 deer during the 2019-20 hunting season, a 6.7% increase compared to the average harvest the last three seasons.
Of the deer harvested, 51.1% were antlered bucks, 4.5% were button bucks and 44.4% were does. Most deer were harvested with a gun (76%), followed by black powder (10.9%), bow (7.3%) and crossbow (5.8%).
Deer harvests increased in all zones except for the Northeastern Zone, which saw a 2% decline. In the Western Zone, deer harvests increased by 20.8%, by 9.6% in the Northwestern Zone, 8.6% in the Central Zone and 6.7% in the Southeastern Zone.
The variation in harvest from year to year and from zone to zone is something biologists expect to see and is due to a number of factors, including weather, mast (acorn and berries), disease, hunter effort, harvest selectivity, reporting compliance and rule changes.
Last season was the second hunting season following implementation of significant rule changes intended to improve herd condition across the state. These changes included a statewide antlered bag limit of two and an antler-less bag limit of four.
WRC deer biologist Jon Shaw said changes in population demographics can take several years, “but early reported harvest and other supporting data indicate we’re moving closer towards meeting density, sex ratio, and age structure objectives across most of the state.”
Other reported findings include:
- Deer harvested on game lands comprised 3.2% of the total harvest.
- Dog hunting comprised 20.1% of the harvest in counties where hunting deer with dogs is permitted.
- Eighty-one municipalities and communities participated in the Urban Archery Season or Community Deer Management Assistance Program and harvested mostly (88.9%) antlerless deer. These programs focus harvest on does to maintain lower populations in these areas.
- Forty-nine properties participated in the Deer Management Assistance Program and harvested 789 deer.
Reported harvest data provide valuable trend information biologist use in combination with other recurring agency surveys and biological data to monitor the herd. Mr. Shaw said the WRC primarily focuses on long-term trends to monitor the population rather than annual variations. He said the commission has observed “increasing trends in deer harvest in western North Carolina, likely due to an emerging deer herd and improved deer habitat on private lands.
“Across most of the Northwestern and Central Zones we have relatively stable harvest trends,” Mr. Shaw said, “while in large portions of Eastern North Carolina, we’ve observed declining trends in harvest and deer numbers for a number of years. This year’s reported harvest data may be an early indication that those trends are stabilizing or possibly increasing in many areas of Eastern North Carolina.”
The commission posts annual harvest summaries on its website, as well as live harvest reports, which are available anytime throughout the hunting season. For more information, visit the commission’s white-tailed deer page, ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Whitetail-Deer.
