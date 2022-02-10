Longtime member Larry Baldwin resigns from county beach commission in latest shakeup of panel

EMERALD ISLE — Another member of the Carteret County Beach Commission resigned this week.
Larry Baldwin, who has served for 12 years on the panel that advises the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, submitted his resignation letter Monday to commission vice chairperson and acting chairperson John Brodman, mayor of Pine Knoll Shores.
Mr. Brodman has been acting chair of the board since last month, when county commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Emerald Isle businessman Ronnie Watson, a former mayor of the town, to an Emerald Isle representative seat on the board. He replaced former Emerald Isle Commissioner Jim Normile, whom the town last year nominated for reappointment. Mr. Normile had been the chairperson.
In his resignation letter, Mr. Baldwin said, “After 12 years of service to this commission as the at-large representative for Carteret County, I feel it is time for new representation to guide this commission into the future. This resignation was not done lightly or for trivial reasons.
“The last few months have made it apparent that my participation and majority commission votes are of little to no value,” he added in the letter.
“I wish the Beach Commission and the Shore Protection Office well in its future endeavors,” he concluded. “This is a vital program for the people, economy, strength, and health of Carteret County.”
Mr. Baldwin could not be reached for further comment.
Meanwhile, Emerald Isle commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to nominate the town’s mayor, Jason Holland, to fill a vacant beach commission seat created earlier this month when Mike Fiorini of Salter Path resigned his Bogue Banks at-large seat on the panel.
County commissioners appointed him in January, along with Mr. Watson and Atlantic Beach Councilman Austin Waters, who replaced deceased Atlantic Beach Councilman Harry Archer.
At the beach commission meeting scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. in the Emerald Isle commission’s meeting room, the panel will vote on its officers for 2022.
The commission is made up two representatives from Emerald Isle, two from Pine Knoll Shores, two from Atlantic Beach, one from Indian Beach, one from Bogue Banks at-large, one from the county at-large, one from the county commission and one from the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority.
