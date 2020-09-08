Webb Library reopens to walk-in service

MOREHEAD CITY — The Webb Memorial Library reopened for in-person service Monday, with walk-in traffic allowed the last two hours of each day.
The library, at 812 Evans St. in Morehead City, will also continue to offer pickup service by the garden door entrance. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
Walk-in traffic must enter through the Evans Street entrance and exit through the 9th Street door. All walk-ins will be limited to one hour per day and must adhere to the following:
- Submit to a temperature check when entering.
- Wear a face covering at all times.
- Gloves are requested for browsing books in the stacks.
- Keep physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.
- Exit the library promptly after completing transactions.
- Avoid congregating, gathering and lingering.
Patrons should continue to drop off used materials at the book drop on the corner of 9th and Evans streets.
In addition, computer use will be allowed during the last two hours each day. To use a computer, schedule an appointment in advance by calling 252-726-3012, texting 252-888-1002 or emailing webblibrary@gmail.com. Computer use is limited to 30 minutes, and patrons must wear a face covering at all times and wash their hands before using a computer.
Small group meetings of 15 people or less will also be allowed during walk-in hours. Groups must also schedule a time in advance.
