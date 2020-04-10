EMERALD ISLE — On the brink of Easter weekend – the traditional start of tourism season – Emerald Isle officials Thursday afternoon imposed a new self-quarantine measure for arriving visitors and returning residents in order to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a proclamation that went into effect at 11:59 p.m., Mayor Eddie Barber amended the town’s March 19 state of emergency.
The new provision states that, “…all residents and non-residents of Emerald Isle arriving for overnight stays are ordered, while present in Emerald Isle, to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days if such arrival was preceded by an overnight stay outside of Carteret County.”
As justification for the new measure, Mayor Barber cited the fact that public health authorities at the local, state and national levels have urged residents to stay home as a means of slowing or thwarting the spread of the virus and Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a mandatory stay-at-home order.
The mayor noted “travel from outside Carteret County for outdoor or leisure activities within Emerald Isle is not considered essential travel” and has already been prohibited.
The town closed its public beach access parking lots and its parks and prohibited anyone except those operating motorized vessels from entering the ocean.
Town police are enforcing those measures and violations can result in misdemeanor citations that can be punishable by fines or jail time. The town has not issued a citation but has issued warnings.
