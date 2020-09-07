EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle town commissioners Tuesday night will consider adopting resolutions necessary to proceed with a major beach nourishment project in early 2021.
The monthly meeting of the board will be conducted via GoToWebinar and will begin at 6 p.m. To participate, visit register.gotowebinar.com/rt/3112718926907250957. The public may also attend the meeting in the town commission meeting room beside the police department on the north side of Highway 58, but space will be limited because of novel coronavirus restrictions.
Public comment on any subject will be accepted, and they may be submitted in advance and will be read into the record. To submit a comment, email Town Clerk Sarah Williams at swilliams@emeraldisle-nc.org or put written comments in the drop-box at the town administration building in the front foyer. Comments will be accepted through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The beach nourishment project is planned to put 2,012,850 cubic yards of sand on the beaches of extreme western Emerald Isle, all of central Emerald Isle and a portion of eastern Emerald Isle.
Other items on the agenda Tuesday include reports from town commissioners and Town Manager Matt Zapp, the introduction of the new town clerk, Ms. Williams, and recognition of retiring Town Clerk Rhonda Ferebee.
