FRC East hosts Navy research, acquisition official for visit focused on infrastructure

By Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East
CHERRY POINT — Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition Frederick Stefany visited Fleet Readiness Center East Jan. 27 to meet with command leadership and see firsthand the maintenance, repair and overhaul services performed at the depot.
During the visit, FRC East Commanding Officer Col. Thomas Atkinson hosted a briefing highlighting the depot’s facilities and infrastructure, the organization’s work with the F-35 program and the ways the command is overcoming challenges it faces as facilities age.
“This visit showcased what great capabilities, talents and innovative solutions this command possesses,” Col. Atkinson said. “By speaking with the assistant secretary of the Navy, we were able to get our story in front of the highest levels of our government. We discussed our successes as well as some of the challenges the depot faces and ways to move forward. I believe he came away impressed with how we are maximizing our provided resources and saw that we are exploiting every opportunity to support the warfighter.”
During his visit, Mr. Stefany toured shops supporting engine overhaul and component repair, as well as the depot’s F-35B Lightning II modification line. FRC East is the lead site for depot-level maintenance on the F-35B Lightning II and has conducted modifications and repair on the Marine Corps’ short takeoff-vertical landing variant of the aircraft since 2013.
Mr. Stefany also visited FRC East’s $6 million, purpose-built laser shock peening facility, completed in August 2019. In June 2020, the depot inducted the first F-35 to undergo the procedure. Laser shock peening is a procedure that helps extend the life expectancy of the F-35B.
“We are very proud at FRCE of the support we provide to the F-35,” Col. Atkinson said. “The F-35 is a unique platform and with it comes some unique challenges. Our F-35 team is always up to the task and I think this visit highlighted to Mr. Stefany the crucial role this depot plays in supplying our warfighters with capable and quality aircraft.”
Joining Mr. Stefany during the visit was a group of officials that included Program Executive Officer for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office Lt. Gen. Erick Fick; Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Air/Ground Programs William Taylor; Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle; COMFRC Deputy Commander Roy Harris; Marine Corps Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation (Sustainment) Russell Blauw; and COMFRC Director of Maintenance for Naval Aviation John Grabenstein.
