Cape Carteret board to consider referendum resolution Monday

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners will consider a resolution Monday night to place on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election ballot a bond referendum for up $1.2 million to fund the completion of the Cape Carteret Trail.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be on the GoToMeeting video conference platform and will also be available via teleconference.
The resolution states the bonds, if approved by Cape Carteret voters, would be “issued for providing an outdoor multi-use trail commonly referred to as the Cape Carteret Trail and the acquisition of any interests in real property required.”
The town, the resolution states, “in the past has always appropriated funds in accordance with North Carolina law during each fiscal year in an amount sufficient to retire all principal and interest on indebtedness” and “has always adopted its budget in a timely manner in accordance with North Carolina statutory requirements and has obtained an unqualified opinion from a certified public accountant in connection with each annual audit.”
The resolution states that if the referendum passes, the town will annually levy and collect taxes “sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds when due.”
The resolution would schedule a public hearing on the proposed referendum at a meeting Monday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
The town board voted 3-2 in June to move toward holding the referendum for the trail, which is supposed to be a 3.5-mile triangular “loop” along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road. Portions have been built along each road, but grant money and donations to fund construction of the remaining 1.9 miles of construction have dried up.
Commissioners who voted for the referendum said they wanted residents and taxpayers to tell them whether the town should continue the project, which the board unanimously approved in February 2015 with the goal of finishing by 2018.
Town Manager Zach Steffey has already filed the application for approval of the bonds by the N.C. Local Government Commission.
Caitlin Sabadish, director of the Carteret County Board of Elections, said Friday her office needs the language the town wants on the ballot by Wednesday, Aug. 5, which is five days before the town’s public hearing.
If, after the hearing, town commissioners decide they don’t want to move forward with the referendum, it would still be possible to withdraw if the ballots haven’t been printed.
“We have to have our ballots ready by (Wednesday) Sept. 4, when early voting starts,” Ms. Sabadish said. That means the office likely would start printing ballots sometime in the second week of August.
If that’s already been done before the town holds the hearing, it might be too late to pull the referendum even if public opinion sways the commissioners against moving forward.
“It’s tight,” she said of the timeline.
Another item on the agenda Monday is a discussion of future use of the recently paved town parking lot at 103 Manatee St., just southwest of the town hall.
According to a memo from Mr. Steffey to the board, “the lot has traditionally been utilized by the public on a first come first serve basis and the lot is utilized by several businesses. The lot is also used during Town festivals and events.”
But, the manager said some commissioners have suggested ideas on “how the Town should proceed with regulating the use of the lot.”
Town staff, he said, seeks direction on a number of questions, including whether businesses that use the lot should be required to get a town-issued parking pass on an annual basis and, if so, how much those passes cost and how many should be issued.
He also asked the board to discuss how many spaces in the lot should be reserved for town events and whether restrictions should be placed on use of the lot during certain hours or on certain days.
To join the meeting, by video conference, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
To join by conference call, dial 1-646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 when prompted.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.