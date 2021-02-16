City planning board recommends Highway 24 rezoning request for Starling Marine, independent living facilities

MOREHEAD CITY — Despite opposition from numerous property owners in Spooners Creek and other nearby neighborhoods, the Morehead City Planning Board gave its recommendation of approval for a rezoning request that could eventually lead to the development of a marine retailer and an independent senior living community.
The planning board met via Zoom Tuesday evening to consider the conditional rezoning request for 301 Highway 24, submitted by Bryan Starling on behalf of the current property owner, Mary Lynn Osteen. The request, to change the zoning of the roughly 23-acre parcel from single-family residential district to commercial and multi-family residential districts, was the board’s only item of business Tuesday, but it sparked an extensive discussion on the potential effects of the proposed developments.
Specifically, Mr. Starling is requesting the rezoning so he can expand his marine wholesale company, Starling Marine, on half of the property. The other half would be developed by Ridge Care Senior Living, a regional company which is proposing construction of an independent senior living community with around 70 units.
In addition to around half a dozen Spooners Creek and other nearby residents who spoke at the meeting Tuesday, dozens of others sent in letters to the city stating their various reasons for opposing the project, including concerns about stormwater runoff, noise and light pollution, environmental degradation and traffic increases on Highway 24.
After a nearly three-hour long discussion, during which the planning board heard from the applicants and their partners, as well as the surrounding residents, including one who actually supported the project, the board voted 4-2 to recommend the rezoning request. One member, Matt Johnson, recused himself from deliberations and voting because he spoke in favor of the applicant.
The Morehead City Council will hold a public hearing and make a final determination on the rezoning request at its meeting Tuesday, March 9.
This is a developing report.
