Morehead City going ahead with Christmas events

MOREHEAD CITY — Many beloved holiday traditions will continue in Morehead City this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, with a Christmas tree lighting, parade and other events scheduled to take place during the first few weeks of December.
The festivities kick off with the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday at Katherine Davis Park in downtown Morehead City. Mayor Jerry Jones will lead the ceremony, with Calico Creek Bluegrass Band providing live entertainment.
Next, a full day of activities is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning with a breakfast with Santa from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. hosted by Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant. The fun continues with the sold-out Chowder and Cheer crawl from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Later that day, the 28th annual Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla, featuring boats and other vessels decked out in holiday décor, will sail past the downtown Morehead City waterfront at 5:30 p.m. and arrive at the Beaufort waterfront around 6:15 p.m. Anyone interested in participating can contact the N.C. Maritime Museum, which is hosting the event, at 252-728-2762 by noon Dec. 5. There is an entry fee to participate.
In keeping with coronavirus guidelines, the museum said there will be no awards ceremony following the flotilla this year.
An annual Christmas parade through downtown Morehead City is the final holiday event planned, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The parade starts at 1700 Arendell St. and ends at 8th and Arendell streets. It is being put on by Downtown Morehead City Inc. and will feature floats, community groups, bands and entertainment, as well as Santa and his sleigh. The deadline to register a float for the parade is Monday, and organizers noted the event is subject to cancellation at any time.
Officials in Newport, Beaufort, Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores and Emerald Isle canceled their towns’ Christmas parades due to the pandemic, but members of the Morehead City Council and Mayor Jones pledged their support for the parade and other holiday events.
“It seems like the kind of event where you can social distance pretty easily, it seems like a perfect (COVID-19) event,” Councilman David Horton said Nov. 10 of the Christmas parade.
Mayor Jones said there would be some changes to the parade this year to comply with coronavirus guidelines, such as there being no grand marshal or post-parade ceremony. Councilman George Ballou is part of the committee organizing the parade and said members are planning to implement measures to keep participants and viewers safe.
“We’re going to ask everyone to follow CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, the committee will have our masks on and we’ll ask people to socially distance,” he said. “…That’s basically the gist of it.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.