Tropical Depression Claudette expected to bring wind, rain; weather service issues tropical storm warning

NEWPORT — The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning early Sunday for many areas of the coast, including Carteret County, ahead of expected effects from Tropical Depression Claudette.
The storm, which is blowing up from the Gulf Coast, is expected to strengthen Sunday night as it moves closer to water, according to the NWS weather forecasting office in Newport’s 6 a.m. Sunday update.
In addition to the tropical storm warning, the area is under a flash flood watch and there is a threat of isolated tornadoes. Forecasters expect heavy rain overnight Sunday of 1 to 3 inches, with more possible in isolated areas.
Coastal flooding and storm surge is also possible, with the water potentially rising 1 to 3 feet above ground level on the ocean side from Surf City to Cape Hatteras National Seashore and soundside in Bogue and Pamlico sounds and the New and White Oak rivers.
Strong winds are expected Sunday afternoon and night across the Crystal Coast and sea conditions have the potential to be very dangerous in all coastal and nearshore waters.
(1) comment
Weather Service seems more concerned with creating global warming statistics and doing so wiith bad forecasts. Claudette was not a hurricane - even close. Bob?? A, when did A happen?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.