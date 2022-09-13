BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a $110.9 million 2022-23 budget that is 6% more than the $104.5 million approved for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
The school system’s Chief Finance Officer Kathy Carswell said the increase in the budget, adopted during the County Board of Education meeting Sept. 6 in the system’s central office on Safrit Drive, is due to increases in state retirement and health insurance costs and the state mandated minimum wage increase for school employees. The minimum wage was increased to $15 per hour.
Another big hit to the budget comes from a nearly 26% increase in food costs due to inflation.
The school system’s budget is made up of state, county and federal funds.
The final budget shows $28 million in local current expense or county funds. That is 7% more than the $26.2 million allocated by the county last year.
The local budget includes $25.3 million for regular operations. It also has $592,500 in charter school pass-through funds, $260,000 in fines and forfeitures, $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements and $1.89 million in appropriated fund balance.
The school system also received $2.1 million in county capital, which is used to maintain facilities. That is down 21% from the $2.68 million allocated by the county last year. There was a significant decrease in technology funds from the county because the school system is using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization (ESSERS) money to purchase technology equipment this year versus county money.
The district received $53.49 million in state funding, which is 6.1% more than the $50.4 million received the previous year. Much of that money is used for employee salaries and instructional support services.
In federal grant funds, the school system received $18.35 million, which is nearly 4.8% more than the $17.5 million received last year.
The school system received $3.6 million in special revenue funds, which is about 2.8% more than the $3.5 million received in 2021-22. Those funds come through special revenue sources such as Medicaid and N.C. Pre-K reimbursements.
In addition, the school system will receive $5.26 million for child nutrition services, which is 25.9% more than the previous year. Much of that is due to increased food costs.
As for the appropriation of county capital funds, the school system allocated $1.27 million to Category I, which includes safety, security, repairs and painting; $597,065 to Category II, which includes technology and equipment; and $228,575 for Category III, which is for vehicles and buses.
