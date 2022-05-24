MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City is losing a restaurant icon today as the Hardee’s staff at the Morehead Plaza restaurant flip the last burger and hand out the last soft drink or milkshake at 2 p.m. this afternoon.
The public announcement of the closure, which takes effect when the restaurant finishes serving lunch at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, was announced last week with a sign on the restaurant marquee.
For over 50 years, this "fast food" restaurant has been a meeting place for fishermen heading out early for their catch, followed by local pundits who would sit in the restaurant’s limited seating area to discuss events of the day while offering words of wisdom to those in attendance. And then throughout the day, the national franchise would be a stopping point for lunch and dinner.
When the restaurant first opened in the mid-1960s, there were few other hamburger drive-in restaurants in town. The only other drive-in restaurant, located within the town limits was El’s Drive-in, which is still in its original location next to Carteret Health Care and now operated by the third generation of its founder, El Frank.
There were other restaurants in the area that offered hamburgers and hot dogs, shakes and soft drinks, such as Dom’s located at North 18th St., along with the A&W and Hunter and Bell's Drive-in, located outside the city limits. But the announced opening of Hardee’s meant that Morehead City and the county were now worthy of what was then a major regional franchise fast food restaurant.
Reflecting back to when Morehead City Hardee’s first opened, Mayor Jerry Jones noted that it soon became a gathering place for all ages. Recalling his years of courting his wife, he said that it was the only restaurant that would be open late in the evening for a snack. “We’d go in and get a Big Twin (double hamburger),” he explained.
The restaurant’s success was aided by its location next the town’s bowling alley, Carteret Lanes, which has since been replaced by the vacant Shoney’s restaurant and by the line of cars that were stranded on Arendell Street awaiting the opening of the beach bridge during the summer season.
But its success was not without controversy. Within a few years after opening, the restaurant needed to expand, which required removal of a large picturesque oak tree that graced the front of the building and had become a convenient location for outside dining.
Mayor Jones remembered that event created a lot of anxiety and numerous petitions to save the tree. But in the end, it did come down and the community accepted the decision, continuing to frequent the restaurant.
Now 50-plus years later, the county’s first Hardee’s will close, leaving the restaurant in Cape Carteret the last remaining franchise still operating in the county. As of press time, the franchise operator had not responded to repeated calls to explain plans for the restaurant.
Who cares, this place was never really clean and needed a serious painting and lighting to be able to see what you were really eating. The owners had let it go downhill years ago and corporate did not care. Hardee’s will be history in next few years as many of their restaurants are in death throes based on their not updating, repairing, keeping them up.
