ATLANTIC BEACH - Valentine’s Day Weekend is coming up and what better way to celebrate with your special someone than by joining the second annual Valentine’s Weekend Pub Crawl in Atlantic Beach.
The crawl takes will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. and features drink specials from nine locations on the island.
Tickets may be purchased on the town's website at atlanticbeach-nc.com for $10 and will include Valentine's swag and access to a shuttle service for the duration of the event.
Tickets will also be available on the day of the crawl from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The Circle, 201 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Online registration is open until Friday, Feb. 10, at 12 p.m. and check-in starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Only tickets obtained directly from the town of Atlantic Beach will be considered valid, and participants must be 21 years or older to participate.
Those who wish to buy tickets for a large group are asked to purchase them in person at Atlantic Beach Town Hall.
The crawl is non-refundable and will happen rain or shine, according to organizers.
Participating locations are AB Bottle Co., Beach Tavern Bar & Grill, Crystal Coast Brewing Company, Idle Hour Biergarten, MF Chappell Wine Merchant, On The Rocks, Tackle Box Tavern, Tipsy Turtle Tavern and The Growler Bar.
Shuttles will alternate every 30 minutes between The Circle Beach Access, Crow’s Nest Marina Parking Lot, On The Rocks and Crystal Coast Brewing.
For more information, contact Director of Recreation Morgan Gilbert at events@atlanticbeach-nc.com.
