WRC advises residents on coyote co-existence

RALEIGH — Carteret County residents and visitors may expect to see or hear more coyotes in the coming weeks as young coyotes — those born this spring — begin leaving their parents’ territory to find and establish a territory of their own.
Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in a recent announcement there’s an annual peak of reported sightings in October and November, typically from people who are concerned about the dangers resident coyotes could pose, but the secretive canines are not generally a threat to humans and the chances are very good they have been in the area for some time.
Once they’re old enough to survive on their own, young coyotes may wander long distances— upward of 300 miles – before settling somewhere. During this time, these young coyotes will yip, howl and bark to keep track of each other as well as other coyotes whose territories they are passing through. Because of the hollow tone of their howl and a tendency to vocalize rapidly in a constant stream of sounds, two coyotes can sound like a huge group and may sound closer than they are.
WRC extension biologist Faylin Owens said coyotes are common across North Carolina.
“Merely hearing or seeing one is no cause for surprise or alarm,” Ms. Owens said. “Coyotes rarely attack humans, and while they are curious about us, they are also wary and will usually try to avoid people as much as possible.”
Ms. Owens also said, however, if coyotes regularly find food near where people live and experience few consequences for hanging around, they can lose their natural fear of people. To make homes and neighborhoods less attractive to coyotes, Ms. Owens recommends:
- Always supervise small pets when they’re outside, especially around dawn and dusk.
- Keep cats indoors and poultry in a predator-proof run.
- Feed pets indoors or remove all food when a pet is finished eating outside.
- Store food waste in secure containers with tight-fitting lids.
- Keep birdseed off the ground around feeders or attract birds with seed-bearing wildflowers in lieu of feeders.
- If a resident sees a coyote around their home and feels safe to do so, scare it off.
Because coyotes are opportunistic predators of small animals, cats and small dogs are at risk if left to roam outside without close supervision. Chickens and other poultry should be kept in a secure, predator-proof run.
By eliminating easy food sources around homes, coyotes are more likely to stay wary of people and pass through our spaces only when necessary. Active deterrence can encourage them to avoid us even more.
“Hazing, or standing your ground and scaring the animal off, can be a good strategy to help these wild animals maintain a healthy fear of humans,” Ms. Owens said. “Intimidate a coyote by throwing small objects toward it, making loud noises, or spraying it with a water hose. Keep it up until the coyote leaves. The point is to convince them that you are a threat, so they know to stay away.”
More information about preventing conflicts with coyotes is available at ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Learning/documents/Profiles/Coexist-Coyotes-v2.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.