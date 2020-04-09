CAPE CARTERET — The town planning board Tuesday night recommended commissioners approve the site plan for a new Island Pet Veterinary Hospital building and a conditional-use permit for Animal House, a new pet grooming, boarding and daycare business.
The meeting was conducted virtually on the GoToMeeting digital platform and by conference call.
Both businesses will be off Golfin Dolphin Drive, off Highway 24 and behind the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center. Island Pet operates from a small space near the west end of the strip shopping center, which is anchored by Lowes Foods.
After the meeting, planning board Chairman John Ritchie said he is “so excited I can’t stand it” to see the likely Island Pet expansion and the construction of Animal House.
The permit for the latter and the site plan for the former both require approval by the town board of commissioners, which canceled its April meeting because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and isn’t scheduled to meet again until Monday, May 11.
Construction can’t start until that board OKs the site plan and permit.
“I’ve … recommended that the town board hold a special virtual meeting as soon as possible to approve these so we can show the people of Cape Carteret there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr. Ritchie said.
“I really feel like these are the beginning of the development of Cape Carteret’s future,” he said. “We want to show the people that we’re doing the best we can to keep the town open for business during this time and that we’re doing all we can to help keep our tax rate low.”
For several years, town commissioners and Town Manager Zach Steffey have been pushing to make the town more business-friendly by easing development restrictions where possible. The goal is to decrease the town’s reliance on residential property taxes to fund services, such as garbage service, parks and recreation and police.
Island Pet Veterinary Hospital is the only vet facility in town and has operated since 2017.
Mr. Ritchie said he believes the business, and Animal House, which has operated for more than 20 years in Jacksonville, are perfect fits for Cape Carteret.
“Michelle’s (Dr. Michelle Cox, owner of Island Pet) business has really taken off,” he said. “It’s gone through the roof, and Animal House will be a great addition.”
Animal House’s conditional-use permit application states that the project could start as early as June and be complete by April 2021.
The planning board Tuesday also recommended approval of the town’s flood prevention ordinance, which is necessary for the town to receive Federal Emergency Management Agency funds after flooding events.
Mr. Ritchie said he’d like to see commissioners consider approving that as soon as possible, too, since the deadline is in June.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
