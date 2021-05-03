Officials investigating after woman’s body found in Atlantic Beach Friday

ATLANTIC BEACH — Officials with the Atlantic Beach Police Department are investigating the cause of death of a woman whose body was found Friday morning in Atlantic Beach.
Police Chief Jeff Harvey said the body of the unidentified 26-year-old woman was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Friday when someone called about a “suspicious person” near the beach strand of Greenville Avenue. Officers reportedly found the person already dead when they arrived on the scene.
Officials sent the body to Onslow Memorial Hospital to be examined. As of Monday morning, Chief Harvey said his department was still awaiting a confirmation on the cause of death from the medical examiner.
The chief said there are no signs of foul play, but it is still an open investigation and his department hasn’t ruled anything out.
This is a developing report.
