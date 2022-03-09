Western Carteret fire, others respond to fire in Croatan National Forest Tuesday night

PELETIER — A fire Tuesday night in the Croatan National Forest burned an as-yet undetermined amount of acreage before being brought under control by three different agencies.
In an email Tuesday night, Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department Chief Kevin Hunter said the call came in at 7:49 p.m.
“Western Carteret Fire and EMS units were dispatched to a wildland/woods fire near old Church Road and Hadnot Creek Road,” the chief said in the email. “Residents in the area reported the fire and a glow behind their properties in the area.”
Once on the scene, crews found a fire in the forest bordering private lands.
“N.C. and U.S. Forest Services responded as well and took on control of the wildland fire as Western Carteret Fire units protected the adjacent private properties,” Chief Hunter said.
“Western units cleared at 11:28 p.m. and Forest Service (personnel and equipment) remained on scene throughout the night to ensure the fire is controlled and within the control lines.”
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire will be investigated by the U.S. Forest Service.
Chief Hunter said the size of the fire was initially thought to be about 10 acres but ended up a good bit larger than that.
