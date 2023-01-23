MOREHEAD CITY - An 84-year old woman, attempting to park her car, smashed into the Morehead City Dollar General on Bridges St.
Morehead City police say Shirley Henderson had minor injuries in the crash.
The store will be closed for a couple of weeks in order to make repairs.
Police say Henderson was attempting to park when she pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake.
The crash caused structural damage both outside and inside the store.
No one in the store was injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.