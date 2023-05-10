EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp formally presented his $13.6 million proposed 2023-34 budget to the public and town commissioners during the town board of commissioners’ meeting Monday night.
The board’s regular monthly session was in the meeting room beside the police department and online via the town’s Facebook Page.
The budget includes a $12.8 million general, or operating fund, and maintains the existing property tax rate of 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, plus an addition one cent per $100 of value dedicated to pay for beach nourishment.
There’s an additional tax of four cents per $100 on oceanfront and inlet-front properties to help build up beach nourishment reserves.
The budget includes one fee increase, from $275 to $295, for all developed residential properties, to pay for garbage service. This 7.2% increase is necessary, according to Zapp, to keep pace with tipping fee costs at the landfill, are set to rise $50 per ton effective July 1.
The budget does not use any of the unassigned general fund balance.
“The proposed tax rate remains identical to the previous fiscal year, and accounts for a year-over-year inflation rate of nearly 5.3-percent,” Zapp said. “The town works diligently to provide high quality services at the least possible cost, while consistently maintaining a general fund property tax rate among the lowest of the 21 North Carolina oceanfront municipalities.
“This effort includes strategic investment in targeted, high-value initiatives intended to improve the quality of life for residents and enhance Emerald Isle’s desirability as a tourism, retirement and potential investment destination,” the manager added. “These achievements are realized through the establishment of clear priorities focused on community values, careful expenditure controls, strategic organizational adjustments, creative financing and the leveraging of outside funding from multiple partners. These strategies have enabled the town to move forward in a fiscally responsible manner,”
Zapp told the board and public it’s becoming more difficult to balance the budget while maintaining the tax rate.
“Staff is prepared for the necessary review process over the coming weeks,” he said. “We anticipate developing a like-minded consensus of the board via work sessions as needed and the required public hearing scheduled for June 13.”
Zapp said the general fund includes money for 6% cost-of-living raises for town employees, “intended to offset the annual change in the Consumer Price Index and meet inflationary and other service demand pressures across the organization.”
The budget also includes an updated five-year capital projects fund, totaling $26,912,805. The most significant items in the plan include design, financing and phased construction of an emergency services facility on current town property which will replace the current Fire Station 1 and contain an emergency operations center. There’s also money for site planning for a future replacement police department building.
Zapp said “pursuit of the recommended significant capital initiatives may require a general fund property tax rate increase over the next five years in order to maintain service quality and meet essential service needs while continuing to move the town forward.”
The proposed general fund represents a $585,725, or 4.8%, increase over the originally adopted 2022-23 budget.
The largest source of revenue is expected, as always, to be the property tax at $5,245,364, based on a total property value of $3.1 billion.
The next largest source of revenue is the sales tax, projected at $2.9 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2022-23.
The town expects $250,000 of beach access parking fee revenue, similar to the previous fiscal year. These funds are earmarked 100% for staffing and operating expenditures associated with the town’s two regional beach access facilities.
As noted earlier, the Recommended Budget includes various expenditures to enable Town staff to continue to meet the high service quality expectations of our residents and visitors, maintain quality facilities and equipment used to provide services, and also invests in specific capital improvements and a few service enhancements. The most notable expenditure issues are as follows:
Significant proposed general fund expenditures include:
O Replacement of beach access walkways. The goal of staff, Zapp said, is to use Federal Emergency Management funds to replace the most needed beach access walkways over the next 12-18 months.
O Transfer to new Golf Cart Improvement Fund. A total of $25,000 would be available for transfer to the Golf Cart Improvement Fund and reserved for future golf cart infrastructure improvements determined by the commissioners with input from the Golf Cart Advisory Committee.
O The Public Works Department budget includes $159,409 for street resurfacing in 2023-24.
O The budget for the town’s solid waste collection contract with Simmons & Simmons Management is $1,077,665. This contract includes twice per week residential trash collection, once per week recycling collection and container roll-back service. This reflects an increase of $80,903, or 8.12% greater than the 22- 23 approved budget amount.
O A total of $148,000 is included for organization-wide information technology services provided primarily by VC3, a private company.
“It is easy to recognize and embrace the efforts by past management to minimize the tax and fee burden on residents and property owners,” Zapp said. “The annual cost of Emerald Isle town government for the average-value property owner in Emerald Isle in FY 23-24, if the recommended budget is approved … will be approximately $79.95 per month for all town services, including police, fire, emergency medical, beach nourishment, beach strand access, park facilities, recreation programs, event coordination and management, solid waste collection, recycling collection, yard debris collection, street maintenance, stormwater management, bicycle and cart path maintenance, sound and boating access and administrative services.
