BEAUFORT — After amending their agenda Tuesday night, Carteret County Board of Education members voted 5-2 to hire Dr. Rob Jackson as the school system’s new superintendent.
The opposing votes were cast by Kathryn Chadwick and Brittany Wheatly.
Dr. Jackson is currently the superintendent of the Edenton-Chowan school system and will begin his new duties in the county Wednesday, July 1. He replaces former Superintendent Mat Bottoms, who retired Dec. 31.
Assistant Superintendent Richard Paylor has been serving as interim superintendent, with assistance from Assistant Superintendent Blair Propst.
The board approved Dr. Jackson during the meeting, held in the school system’s central office. Officials had advertised the meeting would be shown via Zoom.
After board attorney Neil Whitford read a statement outlining the highlights of his contract, which states his beginning salary will be $160,000, plus longevity pay and benefits, board member Melissa Ehlers made the motion to approve Dr. Jackson. Jake Godwin provided a second.
The motion passed 5-2, with Ms. Chadwick and Ms. Wheatly voting against.
After the vote was taken, Board Chairman John McLean said Ms. Wheatly and Ms. Chadwick had given him permission to make a brief statement.
“Their vote is not in opposition of Dr. Jackson… They support Dr. Jackson,” Mr. McLean said.
Ms. Wheatly said while she had favored another candidate for the position, “I feel confident we will move forward with Dr. Jackson.”
Ms. Chadwick did not comment.
At the end of the meeting during board comments, all members thanked Mr. Paylor and Mr. Propst for their hard work and said they are looking forward to working with Dr. Jackson.
Mr. Whitford said his contract would be for four years, beginning July 1 and ending Sunday, June 30, 2024.
A press release was issued as soon as the vote was taken Tuesday, and Dr. Jackson made a brief statement about being selected new superintendent in the release.
“I am humbled and excited to serve in one of the state’s premier school systems with the incredible men and women of the Carteret County Public Schools,” he said. “Together, we will do all that we can to fulfill the mission of the Board of Education that every student reaches their potential and graduates college, career, and citizenship ready.”
In the release, Mr. McLean stated, “It is the Board of Education’s belief that Dr. Jackson will quickly become an integral part of our team and we look forward to his leadership.”
Mr. McLean further thanked Mr. Paylor for his willingness to serve as the interim superintendent after the retirement of Mr. Bottoms.
“Mr. Paylor’s leadership as interim is greatly appreciated and he has led through an unprecedented time,” Mr. McLean said. “We are grateful for his guidance and support.” Mr. McLean also thanked Assistant Superintendent Blair Propst for his leadership and assuming additional duties.
Mr. McLean noted that due to the novel coronavirus, a public reception for Dr. Jackson would be scheduled at a later time.
The release further said the board reviewed 20 applications.
A native of North Carolina, Dr. Jackson has been in public education more than 25 years in the state, including serving six years as a superintendent. For the last six years, he has been the superintendent of the Edenton-Chowan school system.
According to the release, under his leadership, the Edenton-Chowan Schools’ Cohort Graduation Rate has risen from 78.9% at the time of his arrival to 91.6% in 2019. Representing Edenton-Chowan Schools, Dr. Jackson has been recognized and been invited to present three times to the State Board of Education during this current school year, including recognition for the system’s work in digital innovation. For three consecutive years during his tenure, the Edenton-Chowan Schools have had no low-performing schools.
The Edenton-Chowan School System Transportation Department had the best bus safety score in the region, while the finance department posted a third consecutive “perfect” financial audit with no findings, the release continued.
In addition, the release states that during the past year for which scores are available, every school in the district met or exceeded state growth expectations and the middle and high schools each posted their highest school performance grades in the history of the measurement.
Prior to assuming his current position, Dr. Jackson served in Union County Public Schools for 12 years, spending a combined 10 years as a high school and elementary principal in three schools. He was the founding principal of two of the schools when they first opened.
During his final year as a principal, Dr. Jackson was selected as the 2011 North Carolina State Principal of the Year, the North Carolina High School Principal of the Year and as a National Distinguished Principal of the Year. He spent his final two years in Union County as the school system’s chief communications officer.
He previously served as an elementary teacher in Buncombe County Schools. Dr. Jackson began his career in public education as a school secretary and summer school custodian in Buncombe County.
After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, he earned an associates degree from Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College before transferring to Western Carolina University, where he received his bachelors degree in elementary education and his masters degree in school administration. He went on to earn an educational specialist degree and a Doctorate of Education from Wingate University.
Dr. Jackson was recently honored with the 2020 Bob McRae Superintendent of the Year Award by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. He was honored in 2019 with the Dr. Sam Houston Superintendent Leadership Award and in 2017 with the Dr. Brad Sneeden Superintendent State Leadership Award by the North Carolina School Superintendents Association, becoming the only superintendent in the state to receive both awards.
Additionally, he was selected as the 2017-18 Northeast Regional Superintendent of the Year.
He and his wife Rene, a former public school teacher, have four children, Dennis, a graduate of N.C. State University; Joshua, a graduate of Auburn University; Madelyn, a graduate of Florida State University; and Elijah, who graduated from the University of Tennessee.
