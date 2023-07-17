MOREHEAD CITY — What do you get when you combine LEGOs and robotics?
Based on the reaction of a group of middle school students last week during a camp at Carteret Community College (CCC), the answer appears to be a whole lot of technology fun.
From computer coding to problem-solving, county middle school students were immersed in robotics July 10-13 during a LEGO Robotics camp designed to peak the interest of students, ages 10-13, in technology.
With the use of robots designed by LEGOs, students were tasked with coding them to perform various functions, such as following a twisting line to get to a destination and moving objects from one place to another.
“We want to give kids who are interested in technology, robotics and coding more experience with it in a fun setting,” Patrick Dineley, chairman of the information technology program at CCC who led the camp, said on July 11. “Hopefully, they will pick up more experience in problem solving, critical thinking and increase their interest in technology.”
Students first had to build the programmable robot, then as a team use software contained in a tablet or computer, to program it.
Dineley said robotics is such a big part of technology education that there are nationwide robotics competitions held each year for elementary to high school students and beyond. He assists with area high school teams.
Since he is involved in robotics competitions, Dineley was able to secure the LEGO kits from For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST), a nonprofit that bills itself as a global robotics community with the goal of advancing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.
Dineley said the competitions require teams “to solve some kind of issue and have robots perform tasks to solve the issues.”
Students in the CCC camp last week said the experience fit the bill for their interests.
“I thought it was going to be fun because I like LEGOs and I like robots,” rising Broad Creek Middle School seventh-grader Hunter Daniels said.
Rising Morehead City Middle School seventh-grader Aizen Shannon agreed.
“It looked like it (the camp) would be about programming stuff and I thought it would be fun. I also like LEGOs.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
