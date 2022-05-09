RALEIGH — A decision from three N.C. Court of Appeals judges will determine whether a civil suit between the Coastal Conservation Association’s North Carolina branch and state fisheries managers is going forward or is dead in the water.
Appellate Court Judges Hunter Murphy, Tobias Hampson and April Wood received arguments April 26 from attorneys for CCA-NC and from the N.C. Office of the Attorney General. The OAG is appealing a Wade County Superior Court decision to deny a motion to dismiss the civil suit against state fisheries managers. The appellate judges with announce their decision at a date to be determined.
According to the CCA-NC website ccanc.org/summary/, the association filed its lawsuit in November 2020. It alleges state fisheries managers have failed to satisfy their obligations under the public trust doctrine because. In the association’s words, “The State has failed to take decisive action to preserve and protect those (coastal fisheries) resources from overexploitation and waste.”
“The root cause of the demise of North Carolina’s public trust coastal fisheries resources is the State’s mismanagement of those resources,” CCA-NC says on its website. It goes on to allege state fisheries managers have failed to act to address commercial overfishing, allowed the use of allegedly wasteful commercial fishing gear and increased restrictions on recreational fishing.
After a Wade County Superior Court hearing in summer 2021, the civil suit was set to move forward, but the Office of the Attorney General appealed the trial court’s decision, requesting sovereign immunity, which means a government body can’t be sued without its consent.
In response to a News-Times inquiry for information, the N.C. Office of the Attorney General provided copies of its appellant brief and reply to CCA-NC’s argument.
“Sovereign immunity bars the plaintiffs’ claim,” the OAG said in its brief. “The (state) constitution doesn’t incorporate the public trust doctrine and therefore doesn’t affect a waiver of sovereign immunity.”
Meanwhile, according to CCA-NC’s appellees’ brief, the association alleges the Superior Court “correctly rejected the State’s attempt to assert sovereign immunity because the complaint alleged a colorable (i.e., plausible) claim under the North Carolina constitution.”
“The applicable legal standards for determining whether the constitutional claim here is ‘colorable’ strongly favor the plaintiffs (i.e., CCA-NC) and strongly disfavor the state,” the association said.
A full recording of the April 26 hearing is available online on YouTube at youtu.be/gebn4RoHxeA.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
