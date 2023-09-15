ATLANTIC BEACH – Work to improve a major Atlantic Beach intersection will get underway next week.
Beginning Sept. 18, drivers can expect lane closures and traffic to be shifted in each direction of N.C. 58 (Fort Macon Road), Atlantic Beach Causeway and East Drive.
These traffic pattern changes will allow crews to safely improve drainage, reconfigure turn lanes and work on traffic signals for the intersection of N.C. 58 and Atlantic Beach Causeway. The work is scheduled to take about six months to complete.
Drivers will not be detoured, but they’re encouraged to avoid the area when possible and use caution and slow down when driving near the work zone.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.