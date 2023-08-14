EMERALD ISLE — More than two months after it closed for an Archers Creek culvert replacement project, Lee Avenue in Emerald Isle reopened for through traffic on Aug. 10
Town Manager Matt Zapp said he and other town officials are grateful for the patience of residents and others who use the major north-south street and had to endure detours and construction for much longer than had been expected.
“This significant project, aimed at enhancing road infrastructure and ensuring safety for residents and visitors, has successfully concluded, allowing the avenue to once again be accessible to the public,” Zapp said.
“The reopening of Lee Avenue signifies another step towards the town of Emerald Isle's commitment to maintaining a safe and efficient infrastructure for its residents and visitors,” Zapp added. “Residents and visitors are encouraged to use Lee Avenue with caution and respect for traffic rules.”
“The town remains dedicated to ongoing improvements and will continue to strive towards enhancing the overall infrastructure for the betterment of the community.”
The town started the project on June 5. Due to what Zapp called a technical oversight, a state Coastal Area Management Act permit was not secured prior to the start of construction and the work was halted. Residents had also complained that the project was killing marsh grass in the creek.
The road temporarily reopened but construction resumed on July 18 and the road closed again.
The stormwater project has been paid for with money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The contract for the replacement project was awarded to Thomas Simpson Construction for $115,500. Engineering firm Moffatt & Nichol designed and bid the Lee Avenue project.
Archers Creek, which is a tributary of Bogue Sound, runs behind the Emerald Isle Plantation Shopping Center and the old town hall on the north side of Highway 58. The town’s McLean-Spell Park borders it.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.