Commissioners to be sworn in during county BOC meeting Monday

BEAUFORT — Four recently reelected members of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners will be sworn in and a chairman and vice chairman will be selected during the board’s meeting Monday.
The board will meet beginning at 6 p.m. in Superior Court Room 2, located on the second floor of the administration complex in Beaufort. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the county’s website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County Government Facebook page.
The meeting will begin with commissioners-elect Bob Cavanaugh, Chris Chadwick, Jimmy Farrington and Ed Wheatly taking their oaths of office. All four commissioners won their races in the Nov. 3 General Election as incumbents, though it was Mr. Chadwick’s first run since being named to the board after former Commissioner Jonathan Robinson died in May. Commissioners serve four-year, staggered terms.
The board will also decide on a new chairman and vice chairman Monday. Commissioner Bill Smith currently serves as chairman and Robin Comer is vice chairman.
Also on the meeting agenda are several items of new business for the board’s consideration, including a discussion of an offer from an outside party to purchase the Carteret County water system. The meeting agenda packet, which can be found online at carteretcountync.gov/agendacenter, includes no supplementary information on the offer, but the board has previously discussed the possibility of merging the county’s water and sewer system with Beaufort’s.
The board will also hear an update from County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea on the potential merger of the Stacy Volunteer Fire Department with the Down East Fire Department. The topic was introduced at the commissioners’ November meeting, at which time the board directed Mr. Rea to pursue the merger. The Stacy VFD has since voted to move forward with the merger, and Chief Billy Styron expects it to be finalized by next February.
The following other items are included on the agenda for Monday’s meeting:
- Acknowledgement of county employees with a December birthday, introduction of December employee of the month and presentation of the Long Leaf Pine Award to Pam Stewart.
- Presentation of the annual Child Fatality Prevention and Community Protection Team report.
- Appointments to various county boards and commissions.
- Adoption of the consent agenda, public comment and county manager’s report.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
