Commissioners to be sworn in during county BOC meeting Monday

The Carteret County Board of Commissioners, from left, Ed Wheatly, Jimmy Farrington, Robin Comer, Bill Smith, Chris Chadwick, Bob Cavanaugh and Mark Mansfield meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the administration building in Beaufort for its regular monthly meeting. Commissioners Farrington, Cavanaugh, Chadwick and Wheatly will take their oaths of office to serve four-year terms on the board. (Carteret County photo)