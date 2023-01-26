CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a 2023-24 budget planning work session in a special meeting Monday, Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
The meeting is open to the public.
Town Manager Frank Rush said he plans to brief the commissioners and anyone from the public who shows up on his projections so far for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2023 and will end on June 30, 2024.
Thursday, he said he hopes the meeting will end by about 2 p.m.
He said the goal is to review a wide variety of issues and town programs that will enable him to gain a better understanding of town commissioners’ priorities for the new fiscal year.
“I will take this feedback and direction, and work with town staff in the coming weeks to hopefully develop a recommended budget for FY 2023-24 that reflects the board's highest priorities, is financially prudent and considers both short-term and long-term implications,” Rush said. “My goal is to present a budget and work plan in May (to) address the community's most important needs and desires, and in a way that makes it an efficient and easy process for the board.”
Rush, who was hired last year, was manager of Emerald Isle for 15 years, then worked as manager in California towns for a few years before returning to Carteret County.
He said he’s still getting adjusted to his job in Cape Carteret.
“I don't expect the board to make final decisions at this meeting, and I don't expect myself or town staff to have the concept fully developed and have all the answers at this meeting,” he said in an email. “The purpose of these discussions is simply to enable the board to briefly discuss these items collectively and provide me with a general sense of what's relatively more and less important to the board.
“To a large extent, I am still learning the board and learning the community, and all of you are still learning me, so these discussions will be incredibly helpful to me as I work to serve the board and the community in the best possible manner going forward.”
Rush stressed Thursday that it’s important to remember that the discussions Monday are preliminary, and that town staff will complete more research on the items to be discussed in coming weeks.
In his memo to the board for the Monday meeting, he said the town is in a good financial position, thanks to prudent decisions in recent years and grants.
“The town's annual budget is structurally sound, there are significant funds allocated for significant storm water and bicycle trail projects, and the town maintains a healthy general fund balance,” he added.
The town’s property tax rate is 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value, which hasn’t increased since the 2018-19 fiscal year. Rush said his goal is not to increase the rate or maybe to reduce it. The town’s 2022-23 budget, which ends June 30, has been $2.85 million.
