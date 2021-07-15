County planners recommend business zoning for Highway 58 property across from proposed RV park

BEAUFORT — Despite concerns voiced by several nearby residents, the Carteret County Planning Commission voted Monday to forward its recommendation of approval for the rezoning of around 67 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier for business use.
The planning commission met Monday in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort to consider the rezoning request, submitted by developer Dirt2Dreams LLC. The same developer recently received approval to rezone roughly 156 acres off Highway 58, located across the street from the property in question Monday, for development of a recreational vehicle park.
If the more recent rezoning request from Dirt2Dreams is ultimately approved by the County Board of Commissioners, it would change the 67.68-acre tract from rural agriculture and B-3 (planned business) districts to the B-1 (general business) district.
Representing Dirt2Dreams, Ron Cullipher of the Cullipher Group appeared at the planning commission meeting to share what the developers plan to do with the property. He said roughly half the land is intended to be developed for athletic fields and the other half for more traditional highway commercial purposes.
“That’s what they envision with this piece of property, that’s the direction we’re going to be going if we’re successful with this rezoning request,” Mr. Cullipher said. “I do believe my client is very cognizant of the concerns of the community and to the extent that we can address (the concerns) we will do everything we can above and beyond the minimal requirements.”
Several residents, some who shared similar concerns when the RV park rezoning request was making its way through the approval process, appeared Monday to voice their issues with the proposal. One of the top concerns of residents is the potential for increased traffic on Highway 58, which they say is already a major artery to and from the beach that becomes easily congested during peak summer months.
“My concern is traffic. We don’t have shoulders and there are a lot of rear-end accidents back and forth there,” neighbor Deborah Bjornson said. “…With all the extra development happening there it’s a real concern.”
Despite those concerns raised by residents, the planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval to the county board, which will hold a public hearing on the request during its August meeting.
In other business Monday, the planning commission recommended two other items for approval by commissioners:
- A rezoning request for a 1.13-acre property made from parts of five existing parcels at 105, 109, 113, 117 and 121 Gales Shore Circle in Newport from R-15 (single-family residential) to B-1 district. The request is from Camp Albemarle to be able to combine the property with its existing property off Highway 24.
- A preliminary plat approval for The Flatts at Coldwater Creek, a proposed subdivision of 20 lots, each with a two-unit townhome, for 40 total units.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
