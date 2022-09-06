BEAUFORT - The Carteret County Board of Education voted 6-1 Tuesday to close the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School following the graduation of the Class of 2023.
Board member Katie Statler cast the lone vote vote opposing the closure of the school.
MaST students and parents spoke in support of keeping the school open during a public comment time prior to the board voting.
Editor's note: A complete story will be posted Wednesday regarding the board's action.
