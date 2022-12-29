BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Tax Administration office is reminding property owners that their 2022 property tax payments are due Thursday, Jan. 5. Taxpayers may pay their bills online at https://carteretcountytax.com/taxes#/
Payment options include online via debit or credit card, by mail to 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC 28516 and in-person with cash, check, money order, debit card or credit card during business hours at Carteret County Tax Administration Office.
Interest on unpaid bills will begin to accumulate on Jan. 6.
Property owners with escrow accounts are responsible for making sure mortgage companies pay taxes on time. Verify taxes are paid at https://www.carteretcountync.gov/154/Tax-Office.
Those who have questions or need assistance can contact the Tax Administration Office at taxinformation@carteretcountync.gov or by phone at 252-728-8485.
Property tax bills usually go out in early August but because of a county effort to update its tax software this year, bills didn’t go out until late fall.
