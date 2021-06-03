Pine Knoll Shores planners talk impervious coverage, residential growth

PINE KNOLL SHORES — New property development is on the rise in Pine Knoll Shores, and one official is asking if they should consider allowing less imperious surface on individual lots.
The town planning board met for its regular meeting May 25 in the town hall boardroom and online via Webinar. During the meeting, planning board member Bob Holman presented a statistical analysis of lot sizes and impervious coverage. Mr. Holman looked at 47 lots out of the town’s approximately 1,600 total single-family parcels for his study and found most of the studied lots have new construction on them.
Mr. Holman said analysis of the lots showed the majority had less than 25% impervious coverage and with more than 25% coverage were smaller in size.
“There was some concern at one time that small lots were at a disadvantage compared to the large lots,” Mr. Holman said, meaning it was harder to develop small lots and stay within the town’s impervious coverage limits. “(However) there are quite a few (small) lots above 25 percent.”
Impervious coverage refers to how much of a property is covered with surfaces that don’t allow stormwater to sink into the ground. These surfaces include structures and impervious pavement, such as the kind traditionally used for driveways.
In recent years, town officials have been working to address stormwater flooding during rain events.
According to the Pine Knoll Shores code of ordinances, impervious surface coverage on residential lots is limited to 35% of the lot in residential districts and for single-family homes built in multi-family districts. The limit is 25% for lots in a flood-prone area on the east side of town and for residential lots “with a seasonal high water table of 24 inches of less to grade.”
Based on his analysis, Mr. Holman said the planning board might want to consider reducing the impervious coverage limit for residential lots in light of increased development.
“Single-family development has increased by approximately 25 percent in Carteret County and Pine Knoll Shores, starting in 2020,” he said.
While the number of lots being developed is rising in town, the size of the homes being built is trending smaller. Town Planner Kevin Reed said during his report recent single-family development in town “remains robust.”
“We permitted five new single-family landscaping permits this month alone,” Mr. Reed said. “We’re now at 17 new homes for this fiscal year, which probably approaches the highest number we’ve had in the history of Pine Knoll Shores in a single fiscal year. I expect that trend will continue.”
Mr. Holman said during the period from 2015 to 2021, 29 smaller lots were developed with new construction, in comparison to nine larger lots. The lots ranged from 10,133 to 39,845 square feet, while impervious coverage ranged from 1,963 to 8,196 square feet.
Mr. Holman said “driveways appear to be the key” to reducing impervious coverage as they can be constructed from pervious pavement or other alternatives to reduce runoff.
At least one town commissioner seemed reluctant to increase the restrictions on impervious coverage. Commissioner Ted Goetzinger, whose wife Marian is a realtor with Pine Knoll Shores Realty, said the board considered the matter about a year ago.
“We unanimously turned down moving from 35 percent,” he said. “We just spent all that money fixing the water problem on the east side. We’re not having a problem anywhere else.”
That work is phase two of the town’s stormwater drainage infrastructure project, a multi-year effort to improve drainage in the flood-prone area.
In other news at the may 25 meeting, the planning board unanimously recommended the board of commissioners approve the preliminary plat for the proposed Trinity Forest subdivision. The neighborhood is a 4.46-acre section of property on Highway 58 which The Trinity Center owns.
The preliminary plat now goes to the commission for final approval.
Also during the meeting, Commissioner Clark Edwards, who was present, told the board he’s observed a problem with property owners installing lawn sprinkler systems close to or in the town’s right-of-way on town-owned roads and Highway 58. This has resulted in public works staff running over the sprinklers while mowing.
Mr. Holman said this may be due to property owners being unaware of the right-of-way. Board member Michelle Powers said town staff shouldn’t be held accountable for damage to sprinklers put in the right-of-way.
“I don’t think the taxpayers should have to pay for those repairs,” she said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
