EMERALD ISLE — A child on vacation in Emerald Isle drowned in a swimming pool Sunday.
According to an emailed statement from the town police department Thursday, “Emerald EMS, Fire, and Police were dispatched to a residence located on Ocean Drive in reference to a child who had fallen into a pool.
“The child was discovered by a family member who entered the pool and began CPR,” the statement said. “Once on scene, Emerald Isle EMS took over and continued lifesaving efforts. The child later succumbed to his injuries associated with drowning at Carteret Health Care. The child and his family were vacationing here in Emerald Isle.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s mother, father, and family members during this tragic time.”
The name of the child who drowned was not revealed, and the police department said no further details would be released.
