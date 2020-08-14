BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a juvenile who reportedly ran away.
Jamal Steven Osborne is a 15-year-old black male, 5 feet, 1 inches tall and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his residence on Merrimon Road Thursday. Jamal was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, grey sweatpants and black and white Nike tennis shoes.
If located, stop and hold and notify the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Sgt. Greg Mason regarding case No. 20083164C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.