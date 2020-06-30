BEAUFORT — When the ballot for the November election is printed, Brenda George of New Bern will be on it as the Democratic nominee for Superior Court judge for Carteret County’s district.
The N.C. Democratic Party 3rd Congressional District 3B Judicial District Executive Committee met Thursday via Zoom to select their nominee for a Superior Court seat following the retirement of Judge John Nobles in mid-March.
District 3B consists of Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties, and to serve as a Superior Court judge, a judicial nominee must be licensed to practice law, be under 72 years old and must live in the district.
Ms. George participated in the meeting and said she was “rather speechless” at being nominated.
“Thank you so much for your vote of confidence,” she said. “I believe my experience with the (state) legislature uniquely qualifies me. My stronger points include neutrality and objectivity. In all cases I want to be sure I do the best I can for the people of North Carolina.”
Judge George was one of two candidates considered for nomination. Judge Peter Mack, who also participated in the meeting, was considered. However, Judge Mack said he was withdrawing from the race to support Ms. George.
According to biographical information provided to the News-Times by the N.C. Democratic Party, Ms. George has been licensed to practice law in North Carolina for almost 40 years. She served as a N.C. General Assembly staff attorney for more than 25 years. During her tenure, she worked with the state legislature’s Special Committee on Prisons, leading to the formation of the N.C. Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission and the eventual enactment of the Structure Sentencing Act.
Ms. George also served as co-counsel to the N.C. Senate Judiciary Committee. In this position, she worked with then-Sen. Roy Cooper on legislation, including the N.C. Crime Victims’ Rights Act.
She is a 1973 graduate of Shaw University, with a BA in speech communication. She’s a 1981 graduate of the UNC Chapel Hill School of Law. Prior to working with the General Assembly, she worked with Legal Services of North Carolina in Asheville, then in New Bern, representing low income clients in disability, employment and housing matters.
Ms. George is married to New Bern native Bernard George, a retired city planner. Ms. George and her husband are members of Centenary United Methodist Church. She’s a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority New Bern Alumnae Chapter, a member of the New Bern Historical Society and serves on the Craven Community College Foundation Board of Directors.
According to officials from the Carteret County Board of Elections and the Craven County Board of Elections, the position of Superior Court judge is an elected position, with the major political parties nominating candidates for election. If nominees aren’t submitted, then the position will be filled by state appointment.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
