Raccoon found in Smyrna tests positive for rabies

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department reports a raccoon spotted Tuesday has tested positive for rabies, the fourth case reported in the county since May 31.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, County Animal Control responded to a call Tuesday involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Marshallberg Road and Middens Creek Drive in Smyrna. The raccoon did not have contact with any humans or pets, according to the release.
It was located and the specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing. Wednesday, animal control received results indicating the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.
“Members of the public noticing wildlife exhibiting abnormal behaviors should contact Carteret County Animal Control immediately; while also keeping in mind that seeing an animal out during the day does not necessarily indicate that the animal has rabies,” County Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said.
Ms. Anderson continued that signs of rabies in wildlife can include excessive aggression, seeming dazed or confused or problems with balance/coordination.
“Any animal noticed displaying one or more of these symptoms should be reported to Animal Control immediately,” Ms. Anderson said. “We also want everyone to know how important it is to make sure that your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccine.”
As for the other three incidents, a rabid fox was reported in July in Marshallberg, with two other incidents earlier in the Morehead City area. One involved a rabid fox and the other was a raccoon.
To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact animal control at 252-728-8585 or by call 911. For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, visit epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
