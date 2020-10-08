County confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported 12 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Carteret County Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 896 since March.
Of the total, 87 cases are considered active, down from 105 active cases reported Wednesday. Meanwhile, 800 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and nine Carteret County residents have died.
As of Thursday, seven COVID-19 patients are reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, an increase of one over Wednesday.
In addition, Carteret Community College announced Wednesday one person tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases connected to campus to nine. According to CCC Public Information Officer Logan Okun, the last known date of exposure to campus was Oct. 5.
Of the nine cases at CCC, four are considered active and five people have recovered. Those who had contact with the individual who most recently tested positive have reportedly been notified.
The Carteret County public school system has also reported an additional case, with 37 total COVID-19 cases connected to schools as of Thursday afternoon. The newest case was reported Thursday at Beaufort Elementary School. Officials did not report how many of the cases are considered active.
To date, health providers have conducted reportedly 9,699 COVID-19 tests, with 236 pending results Thursday. Six test results have returned inconclusive.
