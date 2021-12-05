State commits $500K to Down East Fire Department as Carteret County pursues FEMA grant for new station

SEA LEVEL — With backing from the state in the form of a $500,000 allocation in the recently adopted budget, Carteret County officials are hopeful plans to build a new Down East fire station in Sea Level can come to fruition using federal grant money to pay for the project.
The county is pursuing a Federal Emergency Management Agency Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC, grant to fund construction of a new station. The estimated cost is $3.5 million, and the county has already been approved by the N.C. Department of Public Safety – the entity that actually applies to FEMA and would administer the funds – to proceed to the full application stage of the multi-step grant process.
The $500,000 included in the state budget covers part of a local match for the grant, which County Commissioner Chris Chadwick said should make the application more competitive.
“I spoke with Rep. (Pat) McElraft and asked her if she could put us some money in (the state budget) because if you have a match, you have more points, and the chances of getting the grant are much greater,” Mr. Chadwick, who represents Down East, along with North and South River, said in an interview with the News-Times Wednesday.
He added the contribution from the state is guaranteed even if the Down East fire station project doesn’t get selected for the BRIC program. However, he feels the county will put forth a strong application and the chances of it being chosen are high.
“The county felt that we checked all the boxes for the criteria, we hit them all out the park for this particular grant, so that’s how we ended up going with this one,” he said.
Plans for the new fire station are still in the early preliminary stages, but Down East Fire Chief Wayne Pittman said they’ve created a general floor plan and have a rough idea of the scope of the building.
“We have a basic floor plan and that’s about all we have, we can’t really spend money on an architectural firm, stuff like that, before the grant is awarded,” he said. “...It’s going to be very simple, we don’t need any frills. It’s going to be a basic metal building and then the inside would be partitioned off for living quarters for full-time staff.
“We’ve added a couple things to help us with hurricanes, a couple extra bedrooms for other staff that might come in for a hurricane,” Chief Pittman continued. “That’s really what we’re trying to do is be a better eastern hub for storms.”
In July, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners deeded 5 acres of land within Mariners Park in Sea Level to the Down East Fire Department as the location for a new fire station. The land is on high ground, at least relative to other areas in Sea Level, and Mr. Chadwick said the building will likely be elevated several additional feet to prevent flooding.
“This piece of property is the highest land in Sea Level, it’s where everybody parks their cars during a hurricane,” Mr. Chadwick noted.
Major flooding is one the main reasons a new fire station is needed in Sea Level, according to Chief Pittman. He said the station has experienced extreme flooding four times, most recently taking on about 24 inches of water during Hurricane Florence, requiring the department to relocate for months while repairs were carried out.
When that happens, it can lead to decreased response times and other challenges for the department as equipment sometimes has to be stored in a separate location from the temporary station.
“When a hurricane comes, we have to evacuate that building,” Chief Pittman said. “...We’ve got to move everything in the station so it doesn’t get flooded, and it’s a lot of work before a storm. So, we’re just trying to get to where we can operate a little bit better during a storm and after with more room to store supplies and things like that.”
Due to recent consolidation that combined several fire departments with Down East, the department has stations in Sea Level, Stacy, Atlantic and Davis. Chief Pittman said a new Sea Level station would allow the department to close the Stacy location while maintaining Davis and Atlantic as satellite stations.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
