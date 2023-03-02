MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College will hold open auditions to find a performer for the national anthem at its 59th college graduation, award’s night ceremony and Basic Skills graduation coming in May.
Auditions are open to the public and will be held at 3 p.m. April 13 in Joslyn Hall in the McGee Building on campus.
To register for an audition, candidates will need to sign up online at the link provided here (https://bit.ly/3kBI3vc). Auditions will start promptly at 3 p.m. and all interested performers will be heard on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Performers should be prepared to give their best a cappella rendition of the national anthem for the opportunity to sing at all three college events on the following dates:
Basic Skills graduation, 3 p.m. May 10.
Awards Night, 6 p.m. May 11.
59th annual college graduation, 4 p.m. May 12.
In addition to performing the national anthem, the singer will receive two complimentary tickets to the college’s second annual Celebration on the Sound summer concert. That event is slated for May 13 and will feature country artists Chayce Beckham, Connor Smith, Jake Sutton and Bryan Mayer. For more information on the summer event or to purchase tickets, visit celebrationonthesound.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.