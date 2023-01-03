FORT MACON STATE PARK - Fort Macon State Park officials announced they are accepting Christmas trees to be recycled for dune renourishment.
Collection efforts will continue until Feb. 15, however, park rangers say they will continue to take trees that are dropped off after that date.
The park has used discarded Christmas trees to help stabilize its beaches for more than 60 years, though donations have recently dropped off, officials said.
According to ranger Benjamin Fleming, the park's dunes were hit hard by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and have been battling with erosion since then.
The public is asked to remove all decorations, ornaments and tinsel before dropping off a tree.
Those with large quantities of Christmas trees are advised to contact the park office before bringing their load.
In Emerald Isle, activist foundation Surfrider Bogue Banks will be collecting trees at the corner of Islander and Emerald drives until Feb. 3.
The organization stated they will use the trees to build dunes at the western end of the island near The Point.
For a $10 donation, trees can be collected from home and dropped off at the island by the Sea Scout Ship and Maritime Explorer Club 7730.
In Onslow County, trees will be accepted until Jan. 7 at the Midway Park and Folkstone convenience sites for a $3 fee.
Fort Macon State Park advises using proper channels to dispose of Christmas trees as improperly installed ones can endanger sea turtles and other wildlife when nesting season arrives in a few months.
Those with large loads are asked to contact the park at 252-726-3775 before bringing in their trees.
