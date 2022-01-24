As development booms, Peletier residents and officials discuss growth issues in workshop meeting

PELETIER — A group of residents from in and around Peletier gathered Thursday night in the town hall and engaged municipal officials in conversations about their concerns and ideas for future services.
Mayor Dale Sowers and commissioners Dan Taylor, Steven Overby, Tim Quinn, Walter Krause and David Bragg attended the informal, no-action session, as did a couple of planning board members.
Topics raised included police, fire and emergency medical services; yard debris and trash pickup; ways to generate additional revenue for the town without raising the property tax rate; stormwater runoff and other environmental issues; and ways to increase public input and involvement in town issues.
Lauren Daniels, who lives just outside town, created a survey last week on the “Community of Peletier, NC” Facebook page and said she was pleased that as of Thursday afternoon, 63 people had filled it out, identifying top service desires and often providing narrative comments about the town.
“That’s a pretty big number in just a few days, considering the population is 800 to 1,000,” she said. The most frequently identified needs were for fire, EMS and law enforcement services, essentially public safety, Ms. Daniels said.
Environment, traffic and flooding were also frequently identified as problems that need to be addressed, Ms. Daniels said.
“People are really concerned about growth and don’t want the town to be caught with its pants down,” she added. “They are also concerned that sometimes the (board of commissioners) doesn’t listen to them. We need to do something to help citizens feel a part of the process.”
Peletier has been a hotbed for residential development in the past two years, with a number of subdivisions under construction and more in the works, many of them along West Fire Tower Road.
Mr. Quinn recently made a successful motion to ask Carteret County to expand the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction around its boundaries, giving Peletier zoning and planning authority instead of the county.
Mayor Sowers said Thursday he thinks if the county agrees to the expansion, the town will have more control over development, as town zoning would apply and commissioners would get to review and approve developers’ plans.
Mr. Overby said two of his top priorities are getting a Carteret County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the town full time under a contract, as Cedar Point already does, and renewing the effort to get the county to increase the mainland western Carteret towns’ shares of sales tax revenue.
Peletier, along with Cedar Point, Bogue and Cape Carteret in recent years have pushed the county to change the distribution system from one based on the ad valorem tax levy to a system based on population, or a hybrid of the two distribution methods. The county hasn’t agreed, favoring the high-value beach towns with the ad valorem method.
Thursday, Mayor Sowers said that issue appears to be on the back burner, in part because of looming county commission and state General Assembly elections.
But Mr. Overby said he thinks the town should renew the push in order to put pressure on the candidates to support the small towns in the west.
Mr. Quinn agreed. “I think we should press the issue,” he said.
Without additional funds, the town has little revenue to provide services residents say they want.
Mayor Sowers said he’s working with the mayors of those other three towns to try to find a way to share the cost of providing yard waste pickups, maybe something that could eventually lead to garbage service in the town. Cape Carteret already has a yard waste pickup truck and Cedar Point is looking into buying one.
“We’re getting to the point we are able to look into offering some services,” Mayor Sowers said. “We (the other mayors) want to work together.”
He also said he thinks a fire and EMS station is coming, as Kevin Hunter, chief of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, wants to put one in the area.
Some residents Thursday complained about speeding cars and traffic – especially in light of recent county talk about building an elementary school in the area – but Mayor Sowers said the problem is that the N.C. Department of Transportation controls all the main roads in town, including Highway 24, West Fire Tower Road and Peletier Loop Road.
Finally, Ms. Daniels pushed for the town to stream its meetings, perhaps on Facebook.
Young people, she said, often don’t want to, or can’t come to meetings because they are busy working and raising families.
Commissioners raised concerns that online streaming of meetings might keep even more people from coming, and face-to-face engagement is important.
“Engagement is engagement,” Ms. Daniels said, whether it’s in person or online, and there are ways to get public input from people watching town meetings in their homes or offices.
The town survey is still available at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2ERNGZt5sKnD4C1r1txqcov8vDvo-2AF-2M1fpIljpdIaXw/viewform.
