CAPE CARTERET — A man was transported Thursday to Carteret Health Care with non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle was struck while parked on the right-of-way.
Cape Carteret Police Chief Bill McKinney said a small SUV was parked along the right-of-way in the 100 block of Anita Forte Drive and the person was standing behind the vehicle with the rear hatch up when a small Dodge pick-up truck heading south swerved into the right-of-way and struck the SUV.
“When the truck hit the vehicle it caused the lifted tailgate to come down on the person’s head,” Chief McKinney said. “He was transported to be checked out at Carteret Health Care.”
Chief McKinney said the incident happened about 11:30 a.m. and the person was alert when he was transported to the hospital.
Chief McKinney added that the person driving the truck was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and was transported to the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort.
