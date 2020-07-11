BEAUFORT — With the filing period closed for the Carteret County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisory board, elections officials are closer to a final November ballot.
The filing period for the advisory panel, which provides technical assistance to prevent soil erosion and protect water resources, closed Monday. One seat will be on this fall’s ballot, and one candidate – Adam Lockey – filed.
The incumbent holding that seat on the panel, Clayton Garner Jr., is not seeking reelection, according to soil conservationist Todd Kelly.
The term runs four years.
There could still be a few changes to Carteret County ballots before officials print them, according to Carteret County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish.
The May 28 death of longtime County Commissioner Jonathan Robinson propelled the District 6 seat onto the ballot. Ms. Sabadish said the BOE has not received any party nominations for the seat as of Tuesday morning.
The Carteret County Republican Party in early June filled the role through the November election, appointing Down East resident Chris Chadwick. The District 6 seat represents Merrimon, North River and Down East on the commission, though all Carteret County voters will see the race on their ballots.
In addition, following the retirement of Superior Court Judge John Nobles in mid-March, officials from the major parties have the opportunity to nominate candidates for that seat, which will be on the fall ballot.
The Democratic Party selected New Bern resident Brenda George as its nominee at the end of June.
The Republican Party selected Judge Clinton Rowe as its candidate.
He previously filed as the incumbent for a district court seat and, according to state officials, will appear twice on November’s ballot. He is the only candidate filed for the district court seat.
“This is one of those weird situations where an individual can be a candidate for multiple offices on the same ballot, and he does not intend to withdraw,” state voting systems administrator Brooks Jones wrote to county elections officials in a Friday email.
If Judge Rowe were to win the superior court seat, Ms. Sabadish said she understands he would resign from district court and that seat would instead be filled by appointment.
Other candidates are possible in the superior court race, and the deadline for nominations for that seat and for the county commission contest is Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Below if a full list of candidates filed in all races on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballots, as of Tuesday. The symbol (i) denotes an incumbent candidate.
U.S. Senate:
- Thom Tillis, R (i)
- Shannon W. Bray, L
- Cal Cunningham, D
- Kevin E. Hayes, C
U.S. House of Representatives, District 3:
- Daryl Farrow, D
- Greg Murphy, R (i)
N.C. Governor:
- Al Pisano, C
- Roy Cooper, D (i)
- Steven J. DiFiore, L
- Dan Forest, R
N.C. Lieutenant Governor:
- Mark Robinson, R
- Yvonne Lewis Holley, D
N.C. Attorney General:
- Jim O’Neill, R
- Josh Stein, D (i)
N.C. Auditor:
- Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street, R
- Beth A. Wood, D, (i)
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture:
- Steve Troxler, R (i)
- Jenna Wadsworth, D
N.C. Commissioners of Insurance:
- Mike Causey, R (i)
- Wayne Goodwin, D
N.C. Commissioner of Labor:
- Josh Dobson, R
- Jessica Holmes, D
N.C. Secretary of State:
- E.C. Sykes, R
- Elaine Marshall, D (i)
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction:
- Catherine Truitt, R
- Jen Mangrum, D
N.C. Treasurer:
- Ronnie Chatterji, D
- Dale R. Folwell, R (i)
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice, Seat 1:
- Cheri Beasley, D (i)
- Paul Newby, R
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 2:
- Phil Berger Jr., R
- Lucy Inman, D
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 4:
- Tamara Barringer, R
- Mark Davis, D (i)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 4:
- Tricia Shields, D
- April C. Wood, R
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 5:
- Lora Christine Cubbage, D
- Fred Gore, R
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 6:
- Gray Styers, D
- Chris Dillon, R (i)
N.C. Court of Appeals, Seat 7:
- Reuben F. Young, D (i)
- Jeff Carpenter, R
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 13:
- Chris Brook, D (i)
- Jefferson G. Griffin, R
N.C. State Seante, District 2:
- Norman W. Sanderson, R (i)
- Libbie Griffin, D
- Tim Harris, L
N.C. House of Representatives, District 13:
- Buck Bayliff, D
- Patricia (Pat) McElraft, R (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 3B, Seat 1:
- Paul J. Delamar, R
N.C. District Court Judge, District 3B, Seat 2:
- Andrew Wigmore, R
N.C. District Court Judge, District 3B, Seat 3:
- W. David McFadyen III, R (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 3B, Seat 4:
- L. Walter Mills, R (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 3B, Seat 5:
- Bob Cherry, R (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 3B, Seat 6:
- Clinton D. Rowe, R (i)
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 3:
- Bob Cavanaugh, R (i)
- Kathleen Colbert, D
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 4:
- Rosalie T. Ruegg, D
- Jimmy Farrington, R (i)
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 5:
- Liz Ponder, D
- Eddie Bo Wheatly, R (i)
Carteret County Board of Education, District 2:
- Katie Statler, R
- Jennifer Johnson, D
Carteret County Board of Education, District 3:
- Lucy Marino Bond, D
- Dennis M. Goodwin, R
Carteret County Board of Education, District 4:
- Travis Day, R (i)
Carteret Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor:
- Adam B. Lockey
Harkers Island Sanitary Board member (2 seats):
- Arnold Asdenti (i)
- Fred Schramm (i)
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
