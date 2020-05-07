Cedar Point planners recommend rezoning for Ennett property

CEDAR POINT — The town planning board Tuesday night voted unanimously to recommend approval of a rezoning request to allow residential development of 45.8 acres of wooded land between the Magen’s Bay subdivision and Bogue Sound RV Park off Highway 24.
The session was held via Zoom and teleconference. Town commissioners will consider the recommendation Tuesday, May 19.
The land abuts Bogue Sound and its eastern side is near Highway 58. Andy Ennett owns a substantial amount of the property and is representing the other owners.
If approved by commissioners, the zoning would change from MXD (mixed-use) district to R-10 conditional (residential).
Before the vote, planning board member TJ Williams said town officials had looked at many uses for the land in recent years, including the mixed-use development Mr. Ennett said he was seeking when he got the property rezoned to MXD about two years ago.
“We’ve looked at it God knows how many times … but I think this is the best use, all residential,” Mr. Williams said of R-10 conditional classification. “Yeah, there are going to be traffic problems but there are already traffic problems, and not all of these cars (from residential development) are going to be going out at the same time.”
Board member Josh Reilly agreed.
“Traffic is going to be an issue no matter what the use,” he said, and expressed hope the N.C. Department of Transportation could find a solution.
When the land was rezoned to MXD, it was for what Mr. Ennett and town officials said could be a major project that would be a focal point for the town near its eastern “gateway.”
Tuesday night, he said the lack of public sewer service in the area had made it difficult to sell the property for any significant commercial use, as required in the MXD zone.
In addition to the planning board, Mr. Ennett, his engineer Jonathan McDaniel and about 30 other people “attended” the meeting.
During public comment, no one spoke other than Mr. McDaniel, Mr. Ennett and his cousin, Bogue Sound RV Park owner Bill Ennett.
Several others, all from Magen’s Bay, submitted written comments, which Town Administrator David Rief read aloud. They didn’t oppose the rezoning but urged efforts to make the planned subdivision compatible with their neighborhood.
Andy Ennett and an unidentified potential buyer/developer have submitted to the town a preliminary plan for an 82-lot development with all lots at least 15,000 square feet. It shows an average of two units per acre, with open space and boat storage space.
Magen’s Bay is zoned R-20.
Mr. Ennett is seeking the R-10 conditional designation because it would allow lots with a minimum width of 60 feet instead of 80 feet. The smaller width would allow a few more lots.
The entrance would be an existing road, on private property, from Highway 24 into and past the parking lot of Bojangles. Some of the land is behind Bojangles.
There’s a traffic light there, and Mr. McDaniel said it provides safer ingress and egress for future residents than a non-signalized entrance farther west toward Magen’s Bay on Highway 24.
Bill Ennett, however, said he was concerned about additional traffic trying to enter Highway 24 such a short distance from the non-signalized entrance and exit for his 140-unit RV park.
Mr. Rief, who said Andy Ennett’s proposed rezoning met the town’s land-use plan requirements, said Bill Ennett’s potential problem might have an NCDOT solution down the road, as the state is planning a project that would includeasecond right-turn lane off Highway 24 onto Highway 58.That would require a new entrance for the RV park. The state currently plans to seek bids for the Highway 24/58 intersection changes in October 2022, Mr. Rief said.
Before the board voted, Mr. Rief urged members not to base votes on the subdivision plan, which would be subject to extensive town review.
Instead, he said, the vote should be on whether the
R-10 conditional zone would be more appropriate than the MXD zone.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.