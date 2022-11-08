NEWPORT - Officials are asking for camera footage from residents and business owners after a man was found deceased Tuesday morning in Newport.
Carteret County deputies and N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a call at 3:40 a.m. from a passing motorist in the 1300 block of Nine Foot Road, according to a press release.
Near the intersection of Nine Foot Road and Cooper Lee Drive, officials found William Dave Guthrie Jr., 44, of Newport who was declared dead on the scene.
Guthrie lives less than half a mile from where his body was found, deputies said.
Investigators believe this incident to be a hit and run with a motor vehicle.
Officials say Guthrie left his home approximately 10 p.m. Monday evening and was walking to a nearby convenience store on Nine Foot Road
Anyone with information or camera footage related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636 or the N.C. State Highway Patrol district office at 252-726-5766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.