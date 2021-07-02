Elsa strengthens to hurricane

NEWPORT — Tropical Storm Elsa has strengthened to a hurricane, while local weather forecasters continue to call for rain Friday, then a clear weekend for Carteret County.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for Elsa at 8:30 a.m. Friday, the latest available. According to the advisory, Elsa has strengthened to a hurricane about 40 miles west of Barbados and about 75 miles east of St. Vincent. Elsa is moving west-northwest at 28 mph, with maximum sustained winds of about 75 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.39 inches.
Elsa is expected to continue moving west-northwest Friday and Saturday, passing over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands, moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea, then near the southern coast of Hispaniola.
Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba by Sunday.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office is forecasting increased chances of thunderstorms and heavy rain for Friday. Meteorologists forecast a 50% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 90% later. These chances will start to decrease during Friday night, dropping to 80%, then to 60% later in the night.
The NWS forecasts decreasing cloud cover on Saturday, followed by clear conditions Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The NWS has issued a beach hazard statement until 8 p.m. Friday. Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents are possible in the surf zone along beaches from Cape Hatteras to Surf City through Friday evening. The most likely time for strong rip currents are about two hours on either side of low tide.
The NWS advises swimmers to swim near a lifeguard when possible.
“If caught in a rip current, remain calm,” the weather service said. “Don’t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”
The NHC issues advisories and other information on tropical weather conditions at its website nhc.noaa.gov.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
