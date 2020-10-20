School board candidates talk safety, support for MaST

CARTERET COUNTY — Candidates in races for the Carteret County Board of Education recently discussed during a League of Women Voters of Carteret County event school safety, local opportunities for teachers and what they would like to see more robustly funded.
Early voting is underway in the Tuesday, Nov 3 election, and the LWV, in partnership with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, hosted school board candidates Oct. 1 and state House and Senate candidates Oct. 8.
The LWV has resources and information about candidates in a number of November races on its voter education website, vote411.org.
Four BOE candidates attended the virtual forum on Zoom. They were Republican Katie Statler and Democrat Jennifer Johnson, seeking the District 2 seat, and Lucy Bond and Dennis Goodwin, seeking the District 3 seat. A fifth school board candidate on the November ballot, incumbent Travis Day, is running uncontested and did not participate.
Safety was on the minds of candidates, in regard to physical security of public school campuses and health and security in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“School safety is something some schools are severely lacking, depending on where they are in the county,” Ms. Statler said when asked about her top concerns for Carteret County schools. “We’ve got schools that need just doors and windows replaced to bring them up to code, or schools that need walkways enclosed or outdoor, exterior building doors locked so that they can’t be entered in.”
Candidates also said the need for transparency and flexibility during the pandemic is paramount, especially when discussing in-person instruction plans.
“Cleanliness is critical, teaching our students, guiding them is critical, but we also have to be willing, if we have what is felt is too many cases in a school, we’ve got to have the courage to shut it down,” Mr. Goodwin said. “…That’s more important than meeting our hope of in-class instruction.”
Related to COVID-19 concerns, participants talked about the need for access to high-speed broadband for all students, and publicly available sources.
“…Because we’ve gone virtual, we’re not going to go backwards now, the world will continue to be virtual in some ways,” Ms. Johnson said. “…If we go back to this all-virtual for our students, I’m really concern about those who are not going to be able to get that internet service every day and are going to fall further and further behind. I feel like (COVID-19) has really brought to the surface the inequities that we have in our community.”
Ms. Bond, among others, emphasized the importance of remediation to fill education gaps made or widened by the pandemic.
“I do believe that remediation is going to be a very big thing,” she said, noting the need for student support services, like nurses and counselors, as well.
All four candidates voiced some level of support for the Marine Science and Technology Early College High School. In June, the BOE voted to not enroll a freshman class at MaST, citing a lack of state funding. In July, the General Assembly allocated $200,000 to operate this year. The school board did not reinstate the freshman class, however, as several candidates said they expected it to.
“I, too, am confused that if it was a financial issue and finances came through, why didn’t (the freshman class) begin,” Mr. Goodwin noted. He added that if the school gives “someone an opportunity they wouldn’t normally have,” he supports it.
Ms. Bond said it is the school board’s duty to work with the community on education initiatives like MaST.
“With such an outpouring of support for the MaST, it just seems that, you know, we would continue to try and support that school,” she noted.
“To me it’s school choice … I’m confused as to why we wouldn’t try to make it work,” she continued.
Candidates were also queried on the local teacher supplement – a county-funded addition to base-teacher pay – and all four said they would like to see it increased.
“I think we have to be respectful of the tax dollar, and I think we have commissioners that are extremely fiscally responsible … but we’re not going to get the qualified teachers in any caliber … when neighboring counties have stipends that are higher than ours,” Ms. Statler noted.
Several candidates voiced concern over lack of diversity among the county’s educators, especially in administration and leadership roles.
Ms. Johnson, who said she works with an NAACP committee for diversity in education, expressed concern that previous recruiting strategies had not yielded results and qualified applicants of color may be seeking employment in other school systems.
“I think that needs to come from the top down, and we really need to look at our hiring process and make sure that we’re hiring teachers that represent all of our students so that they have someone to look up to and they have someone as a role model and to aspire to, and that (educators) represent what our student body makeup is,” she said.
Voters can catch up on the LWV forums with recorded clips, posted to the LWV Facebook page at facebook.com/LWVCarteretCounty.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email; jackie@thenewstimes.com or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
