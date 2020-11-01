Most Popular
Articles
- Search warrant leads to arrests in Thursday drug bust
- Motorcyclist leads deputy on chase that ends in crash in Cape Carteret
- Officials urge caution as residents prepare to celebrate Halloween
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An Open Letter to the Carteret County Commissioners
- Surfer suffers possible shark bite off Emerald Isle
- County commissioners accept purchase bid, reject other offer
- Carteret County logs 12 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
- Carteret County reports 14th COVID-19 death
- Peterson, UNC distinguished professor emeritus, dies at 74
- CCSO responds to barricaded subject Thursday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Senate hearing pits politics against jurisprudence (98)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s keep America great (61)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bonds Make Good Sense (55)
- Group rallies support for Carteret County school bond, sales tax referendums (41)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Votes, not signs, will decide election (40)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Media seems to have its own agenda (24)
- EDITORIAL: Action is needed to protect voter process and integrity (22)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An Open Letter to the Carteret County Commissioners (21)
- EDITORIAL: N.C. Supreme Court race will impact state’s future (20)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lack of leadership and concern (19)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.