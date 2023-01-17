MOREHEAD CITY — About 50 Carteret Community College (CCC) employees and students braved cold temperatures Jan. 16 to pick up trash at Fort Macon State Park for the college’s third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
The holiday was the 28th anniversary of the national movement to do service in honor of the late civil rights leader. It’s become part of the national holiday that commemorates Dr. King’s legacy of justice for all races and bringing communities together as one.
“This is a day where we’re not only talking about Dr. King but walking the walk and working side by side to create a better community,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said. “This is the best turnout we’ve had so far.”
Prior to starting the pickup, Dr. Mancini encouraged participants to shut their eyes and think about what the day meant and what Dr. King did to make a difference in the nation and world.
CCC student Randy Taylor saw the activity as a way to get more involved in the community.
“It’s a day where we’re just coming together despite our differences to better our planet,” Taylor said.
Student Madeleina Miranda Jimenez, too, said she saw it as a day to better her community.
“I thought it said a lot about community service and learning how to help my community,” she said as she picked up trash with her sister Berenice.
CCC Vice President Dr. Maggie Brown, who brought her daughter Annabel, as well as a 6-month-old puppy, said it was nice to spend time getting to know other people on the campus while cleaning the park.
“It’s a no class day for us, and it’s a nice day to come together and do something for our community and enjoy each other’s company,” she said.
CCC Student Government Association Vice President Barbara Patenaude also saw it as a way to help beautify a popular destination in the community.
“I like Fort Macon a lot, and I spend a lot of time out here with my kids,” she said. “This is a nice way to give back.”
Fort Macon State Park Superintendent Randy Newman thanked the volunteers for helping clean up the park.
“Even picking up the little pieces of plastic makes a big difference,” he told the group. “We are having whale sightings off our coast right now, and we’ve actually had whales wash up along the North Carolina coast in the past that died of starvation. They had so much plastic in their stomachs that they couldn’t eat.”
He added, “This means a lot. A lot of people don’t realize that getting these little things picked up makes a big difference at our park. It also makes a big difference for our wildlife.”
In addition to this year doing a trash pickup at Fort Macon, the college, in previous Days of Service, has cleaned up Gallants Channel in Beaufort, collected and donated items to area shelters and collected items for the college’s food pantry.
CCC wasn’t the only county institution observing the special day. The NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores hosted an American Red Cross blood drive. All NC Aquariums in the state also offered half off the regular admission rates Jan. 16.
Plus, the town of Morehead City hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
