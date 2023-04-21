NEW BERN — Fire crews Friday are battling the Great Lake wildfire, estimated at 7,000 acres in the Croatan National Forest, according to a news release Friday morning from the U.S. Forest Service.
The incident commander warns residents and visitors that smoke will be visible and impact the Catfish Lake and Great Lake Road areas. Additionally, the Black Lake OHV area is closed until further notice.
Visitors are reminded that it is prohibited to fly a drone in or near an active wildfire area.
The public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area and drive with caution around working prescribed fire personnel on Great Lake Road and surrounding areas.
The Great Lake area is between Havelock and Maysville.
At 11 a.m. Friday, the fire was listed as 0% contained.
Crews from the U.S. Forest Service and the N.C. Forest Service on tpersonnel from the U.S. National Forest Service, North Carolina Forestry are on the scene and have aerial assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.