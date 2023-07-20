MOREHEAD CITY — Two graduates of Carteret Community College, enrolled through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act federal grant program, have received regional Workforce Development Awards for their outstanding accomplishments.
Mauricio Coca Jr. of Morehead City, who earned his associate’s degree in radiography technology in May 2023, received the Outstanding Adult Award.
Evan Sewell of Morehead City, who earned his high school equivalency certificate at CCC and plans to enroll in the college’s Basic Law Enforcement Technology (BLET) program in January 2024, received the Outstanding Young Adult Award.
The Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board Inc., a nonprofit that operates employment and training services in a nine-county area, hosted the annual recognition celebration and business meeting July 13 at The Flame Banquet and Catering Center in New Bern.
The two were selected for the awards out of applicants from nine counties.
The goal of the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) is to prepare out-of-school youth and unemployed or underemployed adults for post-secondary education, workforce training and employment. There are qualifications and limitations based on income.
Those who qualify can receive help with costs of tuition, books, supplies and up to $500 per month for gas. There are also emergency funds and assistance for childcare expenses.
According to information in the awards announcement, the two county recipients overcame many obstacles to pursue furthering their education and employment.
Coca grew up in Los Angeles, Calif., in a violent gang neighborhood, “where his safety was always a concern and there were few opportunities for growth. When the opportunity arose, he moved to North Carolina but only found physically demanding, low-wage jobs.”
He soon realized education was his way out of his financial struggles and started attending classes at CCC, where he discovered a passion for radiography. While he had started taking prerequisite courses, he needed help to complete his associate’s degree.
In April 2022, he sought help through the NCWorks Career Center, a state employment agency located on the college’s campus. The agency enrolled him in the WIOA program to complete his degree. A single parent, once he received financial help through WIOA, he was able to reduce his work schedule to part-time and was better able to manage his personal, school and life responsibilities.
Coca received his degree in May 2023 and passed his National Registry of Radiologic Technologists Certification. He immediately found employment at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Coca plans to continue his training in Computerized Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). He said he was grateful for the opportunity to work in an environment where he can help others and positively impact his community.
As for Sewell, he enrolled in the WIOA program in November 2022 with a 10th-grade education, according to the awards flier. He had dropped out of high school and said he had been “on his own” for most of his young adult life. His age was not provided with awards information, and could not be confirmed by NCWorks employees by the time of this posting. The Outstanding Young Adult Award is given to youth and young adults ranging in age from 16-24.
Sewell met with a college career adviser and was able to map out the steps to reach his goal, including completing his high school equivalency, obtaining work experience and preparing for his post-secondary education.
“Evan had positive role models in law enforcement in his family, which spawned his interest and motivation to be a positive role model in the field,” the flier stated.
Sewell earned his high school equivalency approximately one month after enrolling in WIOA and started a paid WIOA work experience program with the Morehead City Police Department in January 2023. He hopes to eventually become a full-time police officer in Morehead City. He will start the BLET training program at CCC in January 2024.
In the meantime, Sewell has found a position as a security officer at a hospital to help build his skills while continuing to maintain his work experience at the MCPD. He can also be seen “moonlighting” as McGruff the Crime Dog at official police events and during school visits to the police department.
Sewell, too, expressed gratitude for all those who have helped him on the way to achieving his goals, according to the flier.
