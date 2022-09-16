HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore, a certified International Dark Sky Park, will host Astronomy Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Harkers Island Visitor Center.
NASA Solar System Ambassador Matthew Bruce will conduct a 45-minute presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) that NASA launched in December 2021. Webb is the largest, most powerful and complex space telescope ever built and launched into space.
Immediately after the presentation, park staff and local astronomers from the Crystal Coast Stargazers (a NASA Night Sky Network astronomy club) will host a Star Party on the visitor center grounds that will offer curious participants the chance to view astronomical objects above the Southern Outer Banks through the lens of a telescope.
The event is child-friendly, but no pets are allowed. Stargazing is weather dependent. Solar System Ambassador programs are rain or shine.
Monitor the weather and/or call the Harkers Island Visitor Center, 252-728-2250, before 5 p.m. to confirm event status.
Those attending should come prepared. Check the weather and dress accordingly. Also, bring lawn chairs, blankets, water, snacks, bug repellent or other comfort items. A flashlight with a red filter is recommended to help maintain everyone’s night vision.
Folks may also consider bringing their own telescopes to learn how to get the most out of their equipment from members of the Stargazers club.
The program is free. For more information, go to http://go.nps.gov/astronomynight.
